Beabadoobee lines up North American headline shows around her Coachella and Bonnaroo festival performances

Beabadoobee has set up headline shows in the US and Canada around her already confirmed upcoming appearances at Coachella and Bonnaroo festivals.

The London based singer-songwriter will launch her ‘The Space In Between’ tour on April 8 at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, Canada, and play shows in Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona and Texas before returning to Europe to play the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, Spain.



She'll then pop back across the Atlantic again for headline gigs in North Carolina and Atlanta around her June 14 Bonnaroo appearance.

Beabadoobee ‘The Space In Between’ North Amercian tour

Apr 08: Vancouver Pacific Coliseum, Canada

Apr 09: Portland Theater of the Clouds, OR

Apr 11: Wheatland Hard Rock Live, CA

Apr 13: Coachella weekend 1, CA

Apr 16: Las Vegas The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, NV

April 20: Coachella weekend 2, CA

Apr 22: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ

Apr 24: Austin Moody Amphitheater, TX

Apr 25: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX

Apr 26: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Jun 11: Asheville Yards, NC

Jun 13: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

Jun 14: Bonnaroo, TN

Jun 16: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Closer to home, following acclaim for her current album This Is How Tomorrow Moves, Beabadoobee is nominated in the Artist of the Year and Alternative/Rock Act categories at the upcoming BRIT Awards. You can cast your votes for her - or any other nominated artist - here.



The singer/songwriter will also play outdoor shows supporting Olivia Rodrigo at Dublin's Marlay Park on June 24, and supporting Sabrina Carpenter at BST Hyde Park on July 5.