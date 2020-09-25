Be the first to hear music from the brand new Enslaved album with Prog and Metal Hammer

Norwegian prog metallers Enslaved will unveil music from their long-awaited new album Utgard with an exclusive set followed by a Q+A exclusively with Prog and Metal Hammer in conjunction with Nuclear Blast Records on Thursday October 1 at 7pm BST/8pm CEST.

Utgard, Enslaved’s 15th studio album, which Prog magazine calls “a masterful work from start to finish”, and Metal Hammer calls calls “limitless and life affirming", is released on Friday October 2 through Nuclear Blast, and is available to pre-order now. But you can hear the band perform songs from the new album in an exclusive release event, Utgard - The Journey Within, which we will be hosting through the Prog, Metal Hammer and Louder sites.

Following the live set you will also have the chance to chat with the band in an exclusive Q+A on the Friday October 2, also at 7pm BST/8pm CEST, that will be hosted through Prog, Metal Hammer and Louder.

Utgard - The Journey Within is a collaboration with respected German festival Summer Breeze who have been long-time friends and supporters of the band. Enslaved have also launched an exclusive merchandise range to accompany the Cinematic Summer Tour, check out designs now.