BBC Music Day honours artists including David Bowie & Lemmy

Artists including David Bowie, Lemmy, John Bonham, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Steve Marriott, Rick Parfitt, Syd Barrett and John Entwhistle have been honoured with blue plaques across England for helping to shape the country’s musical landscape.

The artists were honoured as part of BBC Music Day, with the plaques unveiled at various BBC radio stations across England.

Bowie received two blue plaques – one at London’s Trident Studios and one in Kent. His 70s backing band The Spiders From Mars, featuring Mick Ronson, Trevor Bolder and Mick ‘Woody’ Woodmansey, were also honoured at Radio Humberside with a plaque at Hull Paragon Station.

The plaque at Trident Studios was unveiled by Billy Bragg and Bowie’s friend George Underwood.

Bragg tells the Guardian: “David Bowie was the greatest of the London boys that came out of the 60s. In 1971 he turned into something strange and curious – Ziggy Stardust.

“It’s great to commemorate this spot with a blue plaque, so that everyone who loves these records can gaze up in wonder at Trident Studios.”

Black Sabbath icon Tony Iommi unveiled the plaque to late Motorhead leader Lemmy at BBC Radio Stoke, as the band’s classic track Ace Of Spades has been adopted by Port Vale FC.

Iommi said: “I’m honoured to be unveiling a blue plaque for Lemmy at Port Vale FC today. It’s great that he’s being recognised on BBC’s Music Day.”

John Lennon and Paul McCartney received a plaque at BBC Radio Berkshire close to where they played their only shows as The Nerk Twins at the Fox And Hounds in Caversham.

A total of 47 blue plaques were unveiled, with the final list whittled down from BBC Local Radio listeners’ suggestions, as well as those from a committee made up of music industry experts and BBC representatives.

Controller of BBC English Regions, David Holdsworth, says: “It is hugely prestigious to receive a British Plaque Trust Blue Plaque, as usually only around two are awarded each year.

“To mark BBC Music Day across BBC Local Radio with 47 blue plaques is a fitting way to commemorate our listeners’ passion and pride for where they live and to celebrate our musical heritage.”

Find a select list of artists who received a blue plaque below.

Select list of BBC Music Day Blue plaque recipients

BBC Radio Berkshire - John Lennon and Paul McCartney, who played their only gig as The Nerk Twins at the Fox And Hounds in Caversham

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire - Roger Keith ‘Syd’ Barrett, musician, songwriter, artist and founder member of Pink Floyd

BBC Radio Coventry - Delia Derbyshire, BBC Radiophonic Workshop pioneer who influenced the course of electronic music, and composer of the Doctor Who theme tune

BBC Essex - Steve Marriott, singer, songwriter and vocalist with The Small Faces and Humble Pie

BBC Radio Gloucestershire - John Entwistle, founder member and bass player with The Who

BBC Hereford & Worcester - John Bonham, drummer with Led Zeppelin who sold over 200 million albums

BBC Radio Humberside - Spiders From Mars, Mick Ronson, Trevor Bolder and Mick ‘Woody Woodmansey, David Bowie’s backing band in 1970s

BBC Radio Kent - David Bowie, Bowie was a member of Maidstone group The Manish Boys during 1964-65

BBC Radio Lincolnshire - The Gliderdrome. Otis Redding, Strawbs, Stevie Wonder, Elton John and T. Rex all played here

BBC Radio London - David Bowie, recorded his multimillion selling albums Hunky Dory and The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust at Trident Studios in Soho

BBC Radio Manchester - Factory Records (1978-1992) founded by Alan Erasmus and Tony Wilson, home to Joy Division, New Order and the Happy Mondays

BBC Radio Merseyside - Eric’s (1976-1980), where Deaf School, Talking Heads, The Clash, The Police, Ramones, Echo And The Bunnymen and Wah Heat all performed

BBC Newcastle - Mayfair Ballroom site 1961-1999, where the band that became Led Zeppelin made their UK debut

BBC Radio Northampton - Alexandra Elene MacLean ‘Sandy’ Denny, folk singer/songwriter with Fairport Convention

BBC Radio Oxford - Chipping Norton Recording Studios, between 1971-1999 Status Quo, XTC, Gerry Rafferty, Duran Duran, Steve Winwood, Beverley Craven and Radiohead all recorded here

BBC Radio Stoke - Ian Fraser ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister, Motörhead founder and singer, whose song Ace Of Spades has been adopted by Port Vale FC

BBC Surrey - Richard John ‘Rick’ Parfitt, Guitarist, singer, songwriter and member of Status Quo for 50 years.

