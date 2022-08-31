Bauhaus cancel US reunion tour as frontman Peter Murphy enters rehab

Goth rock legends Bauhaus have cancelled their upcoming US tour after frontman Peter Murphy entered into rehab. The band's tour was due to start at the 2500-capacity History Club in Toronto on September 6. Ticket holders have been asked to contact point of purchase to obtain refunds.

In a statement confirming the cancellation, the band said, “Following a string of critically-hailed reunion shows across continents, Peter Murphy will be entering a rehabilitation facility to attend to his health and well-being."

Details of Murphy's condition have not been announced.

In 2019 Murphy suffered a heart attack prior to a show in New York, becoming unwell after complaining of a shortness of breath. The singer had two stents placed in his right coronary artery, but was later able to report, “Following my recent episode in New York City with my heart attack and being admitted into Lenox Hill Hospital and seeing myself go through the rigours of intensive care, I am very happy to say that I have made a full recovery."

Sep 06: Toronto History, ON

Sep 08: New York Kings Theatre, NY

Sep 09: New York Kings Theatre, NY

Sep 10: Philadelphia The Met, PA

Sep 12: Washington DC Anthem, DC

Sep 13: Boston MGM Music Hall, MA

Sep 14: New Haven College Street Music Hall, CT

Sep 16: Detroit Masonic Theatre, MI

Sep 17: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Sep 19: Minneapolia Palace Theatre, MN

Sep 20: Dallas Southside Ballroom, TX

Sep 21: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX

Sep 23: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Sep 26: Denver Mission Ballroom, CO

Sep 29: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA