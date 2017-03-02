Bat Sabbath announce UK tour

Cancer Bats’ Black Sabbath tribute act have announced an nine-date UK tour for this summer.
The band play under the moniker Bat Sabbath and will kick off the run of shows on June 13 at Bristol’s Thekla and wrap up on June 21 at London’s O2 Academy Islington.
Frontman Liam Cormier has previously spoken about his love for Black Sabbath, telling Metal Hammer they had the “darkness that so many bands aim for.”
He added: “Black Sabbath have that 70s sound but the songs are so heavy that they transcend time.
“When you listen to Black Sabbath, that intro is still so creepy and undeniably heavy – and there are a million examples like that.
“For us, diving back into those records, when you listen to those albums as musicians, you can only listen and say, ‘Woah, you guys were onto something that was so next level!’ It is timeless.”
He also said that Black Sabbath were a band everyone could enjoy, adding: “There are those bands that transcend genre. I was a punk kid and Sabbath blew my mind.
“People into all types of rock will all come together to worship Sabbath in the same way that Thunderstruck will make you stoked no matter what you listen to.”
He continued: “If you’re into modern metal of any kind, I just can’t imagine you hearing Black Sabbath and saying, ‘Nah…’ That guy surely doesn’t exist.”
Cancer Bats last studio album was 2015’s Searching For Zero.
Bat Sabbath 2017 UK tour
Jun 13: Bristol Thekla
Jun 14: Birmingham O2 Academy
Jun 15 Manchester Rebellion
Jun 16: Liverpool Art Club
Jun 17: Sheffield O2 Academy
Jun 18: Glasgow ABC2
Jun 19 Newcastle O2 Academy
Jun 20: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Jun 21: London O2 Academy Islington