Barock Project team up with Ethan Emerson to celebrate the late Keith Emerson

Italian progressive rock band Barock Project return to Trading Boundaries for a special two nights of music, sponsored by Prog Magazine, following the band's sell-out shows last year. The shows will celebrate the launch of the band's new album Seven Seas, as well as the life of the late prog legend Keith Emerson.

On Thursday October 25, Barock Project keyboard player, vocalist and guitarist Luca Zabbini will join forces with Ethan Emerson, Keith's grandson, for a piano recital celebrating Ethan's grandfather's work.

"Keith Emerson influenced me from an early age and I have been a lifelong fan of the music Keith produced," Zabbini tells Prog. "Influencing my own writing, I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to perform together with Keith’s grandson Ethan Emerson in one of my favourite venues."

This will be followed on Friday 25 October by a Barock Project band set which will launch the band's new album Seven Seas, and will be their only UK live outing this year.

"Together with my Band The Barock project, we are very excited for a return visit to Trading Boundaries with what will be a one off concert in the UK showcasing our new album Seven Seas to a UK audience," adds Zabini.

Various ticket options are available at the unique East Sussex venue, including dining and standing. Ticket information for both nights is available online, or by calling the box office on 01825 790200.