“It’s a warning to those who have crossed me”: Irish Eurovision alumnus Bambie Thug releases new single Hex So Heavy with nightmarish music video

2024 Eurovision graduate Bambie Thug has released a new single.

The Irish solo artist has put out new track Hex So Heavy today (August 30), accompanied by a haunting music video. Listen to the song and watch the clip below.

Of their new track, Bambie comments: “Hex So Heavy is a witches siren, a warning to those who have crossed me. This song channels the energy of those experiences – deception, betrayal – and turns them into something transformative – strength, resilience.

“It’s a reminder to those who have wronged me, that life has a way of making sure we all face what we’ve set in motion. As Jojo Siwa says, ‘Karma’s a bitch’… and it’s about to come around.”

Bambie has also offered a statement on the video, directed by Kassandra Powell. “I was thrilled to collaborate once again with Camp Productions, who worked with me on Doomsday, for the Hex So Heavy video,” they say.

“Kassandra Powell, one of my favourite directors, brought her incredible vision to this project, and our creative chemistry was undeniable once again. The video tells the story of a shapeshifting witch conjuring spells of revenge from the underworld, and a cunning nymph above ground who has stolen a magical machete from the witch. The nymph, basking in her ill-gotten gains and the adoration of others, believes she’s escaped unscathed. But little does she know, the witch has been watching and waiting to strike back.”

Bambie finishes: “Drawing inspiration from Suspiria and Lord Of The Rings, Hex So Heavy is the first chapter in a saga about reclaiming authenticity stolen by another.”

Bambie Thug starts a UK and European tour tonight, with support coming from The Darklings and Hazey Haze. The poster is available below. See the full list of dates and get tickets via the artist’s website.

Bambie, who’s been releasing music since 2021, represented their native Ireland at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. Their performance drew controversy from far-right figures with its allegedly satanic themes. Nonetheless, they came sixth in the competition’s grand final, the best performance by an Irish entry since 2000.

