Punk icons Bad Religion have announced five UK summer dates.

The short tour kicks off in Manchester on August 3 and features support from Snuff.

Bad Religion guitarist Brett Gurewitz this month paid tribute to producer Thom Wilson who died in February.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

BAD RELIGION UK SUMMER TOUR 2015

03 Aug: Manchester Ritz

04 Aug: Leeds O2 Academy

05 Aug: Birmingham Institute

07 Aug: Bristol O2 Academy

08 Aug: London Forum