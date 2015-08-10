Bad Religion Greg confirms book tour

Bad Religion frontman Greg Graffin has announced a short tour in support of his upcoming book.

The singer releases Population Wars on October 13, along with a companion 7-inch vinyl featuring acoustic versions of four Bad Religion tracks.

The six-date tour will see Graffin discuss his book, play songs related to the work, and take part in a Q&A with fans.

Population Wars examines the collision between religion and evolution. Publishers Thomas Dunne Books say: “For readers of Richard Dawkins, Jared Diamond, and EO Wilson, Populations Wars is a paradigm-shifting book about why humans behave the way they do and the science that explains their behaviour.”

GREG GRAFFIN POPULATION WARS TOUR

Sep 18: Washington Rock N Roll Hotel, DC

Sep 19: Philadelphia Coda, PA

Sep 20: New York Gramercy Theater, NY

Sep 23: Portland Hawthorne Theater, OR

Sep 25: Los Angeles Bootleg, CA

Sep 27: Santa Ana Constellation, CA

