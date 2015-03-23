Bad Company unveil fourth unreleased track

Bad Company have released the ‘LMS Studio Reel 8-73 Session’ version of the track Bad Company. Originally appearing on the band’s self-titled debut album in 1974, the song features on the deluxe edition reissue of the album.

This is the fourth unreleased track to see the light of day, following the ‘Early slow version’ of Whiskey Bottle, the ‘Take Before Master’ of Feel Like Makin’ Love and the ‘Demo Reel 1’ version of Little Miss Fortune.

Bad Company and the band’s second album Straight Shooter have both been remastered from the original analogue tapes, with each set including the original album alongside with a number of rare and unreleased recordings discovered when the original multi-track analogue tapes were unearthed. Both albums are released on April 7.

TRACK LISTINGS

Bad Company (1974)

Disc One

“Can’t Get Enough” “Rock Steady” “Ready For Love” “Don’t Let Me Down” “Bad Company” “The Way I Choose” “Movin’ On” “Seagull”

Disc Two

“Can’t Get Enough” (Take 1) “Little Miss Fortune” (Demo Reel 1) “The Way I Choose” (Demo Reel 1) “Bad Company” (LMS Studio Reel 2-73 Session) “The Way I Choose” (Version 1 Inc. F/S) “Easy On My Soul” (Long Version) “Bad Company” (LMS Studio Reel 8-73 Session) Studio Chat/Dialogue “Superstar Woman” (Long Version) “Can’t Get Enough” (Single Edit) “Little Miss Fortune” (B-side of “Can’t Get Enough”) “Easy On My Soul” (B-side of “Movin’ On”)

Straight Shooter (1975)

Disc One

“Good Lovin’ Gone Bad” “Feel Like Makin’ Love” “Weep No More” “Shooting Star” “Deal With The Preacher” “Wild Fire Woman” “Anna” “Call On Me”

Disc Two