Bad Company release third unheard track

Bad Company have released an ‘early slow version’ of their track Whiskey Bottle. Originally appearing as a b-side to the 1975 US single Good Lovin’ Gone Bad, the track features on the deluxe edition reissue of the band’s second album, Straight Shooter.

This is the third unreleased track to see the light of day, following the ‘Take Before Master’ of Feel Like Makin’ Love and the ‘Demo Reel 1’ version of Little Miss Fortune.

Straight Shooter and the band’s self-titled debut have both been remastered from the original analogue tapes, with each set including the original album alongside with a number of rare and unreleased recordings. Both albums are released on April 7.

TRACK LISTINGS

Bad Company (1974)

Disc One

“Can’t Get Enough” “Rock Steady” “Ready For Love” “Don’t Let Me Down” “Bad Company” “The Way I Choose” “Movin’ On” “Seagull”

Disc Two

“Can’t Get Enough” (Take 1) “Little Miss Fortune” (Demo Reel 1) “The Way I Choose” (Demo Reel 1) “Bad Company” (LMS Studio Reel 2-73 Session) “The Way I Choose” (Version 1 Inc. F/S) “Easy On My Soul” (Long Version) “Bad Company” (LMS Studio Reel 8-73 Session) Studio Chat/Dialogue “Superstar Woman” (Long Version) “Can’t Get Enough” (Single Edit) “Little Miss Fortune” (B-side of “Can’t Get Enough”) “Easy On My Soul” (B-side of “Movin’ On”)

Straight Shooter (1975)

Disc One

“Good Lovin’ Gone Bad” “Feel Like Makin’ Love” “Weep No More” “Shooting Star” “Deal With The Preacher” “Wild Fire Woman” “Anna” “Call On Me”

Disc Two