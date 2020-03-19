Babymetal’s new DVD and Blu-ray is coming - watch official trailer

Babymetal will release their new DVD and Blu-ray Live At The Forum on May 13 – and now they’ve launched an official trailer.

The footage was captured at their October 2019 headline show at the Los Angeles venue in front of more than 17,000 fans. It was the Japanese outfit’s first-ever arena concert in the US.

Check out the trailer below.

Babymetal lined up the show in support of their latest album Metal Galaxy, which featured a number of guest artists, including Sabaton's Joakim Brodén and Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz.

In our review of the follow-up to 2016’s Metal Resistance, we said: “For a band whose existence is one massive curveball, the number of tangents on show here suggest this band are capable of growth we never imagined and, while it will do absolutely nothing to change the minds of the haters, it doesn’t even care to try.

“In a genre that can sometimes value authenticity over all else, there is no one else like Babymetal and our world is all the better for it.”

Babymetal: Live At The Forum is now available to pre-order.