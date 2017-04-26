Babymetal’s backing band release 6-track EP

Babymetal’s backing band have released a six-track EP titled Demo.

The trio of bassist BOH, guitarist Mikio Fujioka and drummer Yuya Maeta have launched it under the name Kari Ongen, aka Kari Band, via Bellwood Records.

The first two tracks Common Time’s Logic and Chuku feature a distinctive jazz feel, while songs including Ninja Groove and the imaginatively titled Djentleman are much more rock and metal orientated.

Demo is now available to purchase via iTunes.

In addition, footage of the trio’s live material can be watched below.

Babymetal released Live At The Tokyo Dome earlier this month on 2 DVD and 2 Blue-ray. It was filmed in the Japanese capital across the the band’s Red Night and Black Night performances in September last year in front of an estimated 110,000 people.

Babymetal released their second album Metal Resistance in March 2016.

The Demo cover

Kari Band Demo tracklist

Common Time’s Logic Chuku Ninja Groove Djentleman Jamrika Snowflakes

