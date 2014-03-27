Babymetal Release Ridiculous New Video

Japanese metal/teeny bopper dance group Babymetal have released a new video about chocolate.

_Give Me Choco!! _is yet another in a series of what are, to our Westernised ears and eyes at least, some of the most ridiculous songs ever conceived on a guitar.

If you’re unfamiliar with Babymetal, we really can’t do it justice in mere words, but look somewhere between I Killed The Prom Queen, Slayer and a bonkers and slightly unnerving anime cartoon and you’re somewhere there. Maybe.

Look, just check it out and don’t say we didn’t warn you:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WIKqgE4BwAY