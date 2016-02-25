Babymetal release Metal Resistance trailer

Babymetal have released a short promo showcasing their upcoming album Metal Resistance.
The follow-up to their self-titled debut is due on April 1 via earMUSIC – a day the group have branded ‘Fox Day.’
Su-metal, Yuimetal and Moametal will start a world tour at London’s Wembley Arena on April 2, and end the run at the Tokyo Dome on a date still to be announced to support the album. They’ve also announced a handful of shows in the US following their UK appearance.
The band’s manager KobaMetal says: “I believe that the songs of Babymetal continue to push them forward to discover new possibilities. All I can say right now is for all of you to wait patiently for the coming of the Fox Day.”
Metal Resistance will be released on CD, 2LP and limited-edition box set which includes a Babymetal t-shirt. The trio are the 3D cover stars of issue 281 of Metal Hammer.
Babymetal Metal Resistance tracklist
- Road Of Resistance
- Karate
- Awadama Fever
- Yava!
- Amore
- Meta Taro
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- GJ!
- Sis. Anger
- No Rain, No Rainbow
- Tales Of The Destinies
- The One (English version)
Babymetal 2016 tour dates
Apr 02: London Wembley Arena, UK
May 04: New York PlayStation Theater, NY
May 07: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA
May 10: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD
May 11: Detroit The Fillmore, IL
May 13: Chicago House Of Blues, IL