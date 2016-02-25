Babymetal release Metal Resistance trailer

Babymetal have released a short promo showcasing their upcoming album Metal Resistance.

The follow-up to their self-titled debut is due on April 1 via earMUSIC – a day the group have branded ‘Fox Day.’

Su-metal, Yuimetal and Moametal will start a world tour at London’s Wembley Arena on April 2, and end the run at the Tokyo Dome on a date still to be announced to support the album. They’ve also announced a handful of shows in the US following their UK appearance.

The band’s manager KobaMetal says: “I believe that the songs of Babymetal continue to push them forward to discover new possibilities. All I can say right now is for all of you to wait patiently for the coming of the Fox Day.”

Metal Resistance will be released on CD, 2LP and limited-edition box set which includes a Babymetal t-shirt. The trio are the 3D cover stars of issue 281 of Metal Hammer.

Babymetal Metal Resistance tracklist

Road Of Resistance Karate Awadama Fever Yava! Amore Meta Taro From Dusk Till Dawn GJ! Sis. Anger No Rain, No Rainbow Tales Of The Destinies The One (English version)

Apr 02: London Wembley Arena, UK

May 04: New York PlayStation Theater, NY

May 07: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

May 10: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

May 11: Detroit The Fillmore, IL

May 13: Chicago House Of Blues, IL