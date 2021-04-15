Babymetal are streaming their 10th anniversary Budokan shows

Babymetal will mark their tenth anniversary with a livestream of their recent run of Budokan shows.

Su-metal and Moametal recently played 10 shows at the legendary Tokyo venue, becoming the young female artists to headline there.

The livestream will feature footage from all 10 shows, and premieres on Saturday June 26 at 9pm JST. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

At the end of 2020, Babymetal appeared alongside fellow J-rock superstar Yoshiki and Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor for a New Year’s Eve performance of Yoshiki’s Endless Rain on Japanese TV.