Babymetal announce 2nd Tokyo show

Babymetal have announced a second show in Tokyo for later this year.

Su-metal, Yuimetal and Moametal were already scheduled to play the Tokyo Dome on September 19 – their first ever appearance at the venue – and now they’ll also play the following evening.

The shows on the 19 and 20th of the month are being called Red Night and Black Night respectively, and will bring in an estimated total of 110,000 people – the largest number of fans to attend Babymetal’s headline gigs.

The trio released their second album Metal Resistance in April – and broke merchandise sales records when they played a sold-out show at London’s Wembley Arena the same month.

They’re currently on tour across Europe and will play next week’s Download festival in the UK.

The band said: “We’re so excited to come back to the UK. We will play the main stage at Download. We are looking forward to seeing you all there.”

Jun 03: Vienna Rock In Vienna, Austria

Jun 05: Nijmegen Forta Rock, Netherlands

Jun 07: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Jun 08: Stuttgart Longhorn, Germany

Jun 10: Download Festival, UK

Jun 11: Paris Download Festival, France

Jul 12: Seattle Showbox Soho, WA

Jul 14: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Jul 15: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Jul 17: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air Festival, IL

Jul 24: Niigata Fuji Rock, Japan

Aug 6-7: Rock In Japan, Japan

Aug 12-13: Rising Sun Rock Festival, Japan

Aug 13-14: Rock In Japan, Japan

Aug 21: Osaka Summer Sonic, Japan

Sep 19: Tokyo Dome, Japan

Sep 20: Tokyo Dome, Japan

