B.B. King has minor heart attack

Blues icon B.B. King has suffered a minor heart attack and he’s recovering at home after an emergency trip to hospital.

The 89-year-old was admitted to medical facilities in Las Vegas after falling ill on Thursday.

But he says via Facebook: “I am in home hospice care at my residence in Las Vegas. Thanks to all for your well wishes and prayers.”

Las Vegas Police report that an ambulance was called for after a “domestic dispute” over medical care. The disagreement is thought to have involved manager Laverne Toney and King’s daughter Patty. No arrests were made and no criminal complaint was filed.

Toney, who has power of attorney over King’s estate, says: “He’s always told me he doesn’t want to be in a hospital – he wants to be at home. He’s where he wishes to be.”

The veteran musician suffered a diabetes-related health scare earlier this month, and cancelled some tour dates last October after falling ill.