Trending

B.B. King 'much better' after hospital trip

By Classic Rock  

Blues icon thanks fans after being treated for dehydration linked to his diabetes

null

Blues icon B.B. King says he’s feeling “much better” after being treated in hospital for dehydration linked to his diabetes.

The 89-year-old was taken to hospital this week, his daughter Claudette told the Los Angeles Times.

But in a post on his Facebook page, the guitar hero says: “I want to thank everyone for their concern and good wishes. I’m feeling much better and am leaving the hospital today.”

King was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes more than 20 years ago. Last year, he was taken ill during a show in Chicago and had to cancel the remainder of the US tour after being struck down by dehydration and exhaustion.