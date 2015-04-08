B.B. King 'much better' after hospital trip

Blues icon B.B. King says he’s feeling “much better” after being treated in hospital for dehydration linked to his diabetes.

The 89-year-old was taken to hospital this week, his daughter Claudette told the Los Angeles Times.

But in a post on his Facebook page, the guitar hero says: “I want to thank everyone for their concern and good wishes. I’m feeling much better and am leaving the hospital today.”

King was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes more than 20 years ago. Last year, he was taken ill during a show in Chicago and had to cancel the remainder of the US tour after being struck down by dehydration and exhaustion.