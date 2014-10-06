B.B. King cancels tour over illness

B.B. King has cancelled the rest of his current US tour after falling ill on stage, it’s been confirmed.

The 89-year-old veteran bluesman became unwell during a show in Chicago. Unconfirmed reports suggest he may have fallen or collapsed on stage.

It follows a series of negative reviews and at least one controversial show where the 89-year-old veteran was booed by audience members.

A brief statement reports: “Mr King was evaluated by a doctor and diagnosed with dehydration and suffering from exhaustion, causing the eight remaining shows of his current tour to be cancelled.”

In April some audience members walked out while others made catcalls during a St Louis performance described as “erratic” and “rambling.” King later issued an apology via a spokesman, who said: “It was a bad night for one of America’s living blues legends. Mr King apologises, and humbly asks for the understanding of his fans.”

A review of his show in Kansas City last week describes King as being “escorted on stage by handlers” 20 minutes after his band started playing, then avoiding lead guitar parts.