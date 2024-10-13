Axl Rose surprises 18,000 Billy Joel fans in Los Angeles with a performance of Live And Let Die

Axl Rose has made another surprise guest appearance with Billy Joel.

Less than three months after performing three songs with Joel during the final night of the legendary pianist's decade-long residency at Madison Square Garden, the Guns N' Roses man surprised 18,000 fans at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA, by showing up toward the set's climax to sing Wings' 1973 classic Live And Let Die.

It's a song Rose clearly knows well from Guns N' Roses, who covered the Paul and Linda McCartney's song on their 1991 album Use Your Illusion I and have since performed it live more than 800 times. Indeed, the band have played Live And Let Die more times in concert than their own classics November Rain, Nightrain, November Rain and Rocket Queen.

Elsewhere during his set in Los Angeles, Joel played a version of Led Zeppelin's Good Times Bad Times, and was joined by John Mayer during his own This Is the Time. Rose also guested with Joel during a 2017 concert at Los Angeles's Dodger Stadium, when he sang AC/DC's Highway To Hell.

Joel has a run of arena and stadium dates lined up between now and next summer, including two rare UK shows in Edinburgh and Liverpool next June. Full dates below.

Oct 25: San Antonio The Alamodome, TX*

Nov 09: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV*

Nov 23: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Dec 31: Belmont Park NYUBS Arena, NY

Jan 17: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Feb 08: Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium, IN*

Feb 22: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Mar 29: Detroit Ford Field, MI§

Apr 11: Syracuse JMA Wireless Dome, NY*

May 10: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium, NC*

May 23: Salt Lake City Rice Eccles Stadium, UT*

Jun 07: Edinburgh Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Jun 21: Liverpool Anfield Stadium, UK

* = with Sting

§ = with Stevie Nicks

