Avenged Sevenfold preparing new song for Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4

Avenged Sevenfold have been working on a new track for upcoming video game Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4.

The latest in Activison’s hit series is due for release on October 12 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC – but A7X fans won’t have to wait that long to hear the new song.

Bassist Johnny Christ tells HardDrive Radio (via Blabbermouth): “The song's written. We're recording it right now. We just took a break in the studio of recording it this last week.

“We're going to finish it up this coming week and then it'll go off to get mixed and mastered – and I believe sometime in July is when everyone will be hearing it for the first time.”

The band previously contributed the track Carry On to Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 in 2012.

Avenged are the cover stars in the new issue of Metal Hammer, which is on sale now and comes with a world-exclusive tribute CD to the band, with artists including Fozzy and Upon A Burning Body covering their tracks.

There's a six-page interview with the band, with frontman M Shadows revealing that he thinks their 2016 album The Stage will stand the test of time and could go on to become a fan favourite.

The magazine also features Metal Hammer’s 2018 Golden God Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch, Abbath, Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe, Tesseract, Bad Wolves, Code Orange and more!