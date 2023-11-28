Avenged Sevenfold announce North American tour dates for 2024

Avenged Sevenfold have announced the latest leg of their North American tour in honour of this year's critically lauded but fanbase-dividing eighth studio album, Life Is But A Dream... The Cali metal heavyweights will kick off their next run of dates in Buffalo, New York on March 6, before heading to various cities across the US and Canada, finally ending up in Newark, New Jersey on March 31. Support across most dates will come from alt pop icon Poppy and Sullivan King.

The March tour precedes a busy summer for the band, who will be hitting the European festival circuit hard in June. Currently scheduled are appearances at Germany's Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park, Austria's Nova Rock, the UK's Download Festival, Denmark's Copenhell, Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting, Portugal's Evil Live and France's Hellfest, who announced their stacked 2024 lineup earlier today.

See the full list of Avenged Sevenfold's 2024 North American tour dates below.

Wed Mar 06 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Thu Mar 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Mar 09 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Mon Mar 11 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Wed Mar 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Fri Mar 15 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Sat Mar 16 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena*

Mon Mar 18 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena at The Mark

Tue Mar 19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Mar 21 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Mar 23 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

Mon Mar 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Mar 26 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Thu Mar 28 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson–Boling Arena

Fri Mar 29 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sun Mar 31 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

*Without Sullivan King, Featuring Support from Vended

Life Is But A Dream... was released on June second of this year, its progressive, fiercely experimental sound causing passionate reactions from both ends of the spectrum from Avenged Sevenfold's fanbase. Earlier this year, Avenged frontman M. Shadows describes the band's amusement at some of the more extreme responses to the new material that he had read online.

“They’re like, ‘That is fucking shit! These guys forgot how to write a song! Why would you put a solo at the end?’” he laughed. “We were just laughing. That was more fun to us than someone saying, ‘Oh, this is great.’ We always gear towards a little bit of ruffling feathers.”

Critics generally adored the record, however; in a glowing 9/10 review for Metal Hammer, Dave Everley wrote: "Avenged Sevenfold have scaled the mountain and looked out over all that surrounds them, then plunged headfirst into the void, not knowing where, when or even if they’ll land. What kind of madness is this? The very best kind."