Hellfest release insanely huge 2024 lineup announcement: Metallica, Avenged Sevenfold, Machine Head, The Prodigy, Corey Taylor, Tom Morello and dozens more now confirmed

By Merlin Alderslade
( Metal Hammer )
Hellfest has done it again with another absolutely stacked lineup for 2024

French metal mega-festival Hellfest has revealed its lineup for 2024, and as always, it's absolutely stacked. Joining the previously announced Foo Fighters, who were confirmed as Sunday night headliners last month, will be Avenged Sevenfold, Machine Head and Metallica, who will respectively headline the Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights of the festival.

They're joined by dozens more heavyweight metal names, including Fear Factory, Saxon, Enter Shikari, Corey Taylor, Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello, Body Count, Mr Bungle, Accept, Sodom, Cradle Of Filth, Emperor, Ice Nine Kills, Bleed From Within, Suicidal Tendencies, Biohazard, While She Sleeps, Pain Of Salvation, Nile, The Haunted, Dismember and many, many more . Also announced for the festival and making their debut appearance there are none other than hard-hitting EDM legends The Prodigy. Their addition to the bill, alongside Foo Fighters' appearance as headliners, would suggest that Hellfest is expanding even further outside of its traditionally metal remit (though anyone that's seen The Prodigy live will know that their presence on the bill is very much not an issue).

Previously announced for the festival alongside Foo Fighters were Queens Of The Stone Age, The Offspring, Megadeth, Dropkick Murphys, Royal Blood, Bad Omens, All Them, Witches, Babymetal, Biohazard, Bruce Dickinson, Brujeria, Brutus, Dark Tranquillity, Dimmu Borgir, Eternal Champion, Fu Manchu, Korpiklaani, Kvelertak, Madball, Nova Twins, Rhapsody Of Fire, Satyricon and the Interruptors. 

Hellfest 2024 takes place June 27-30 just outside Clisson in France. Weekend tickets are already sold out, but single day tickets will go on sale in early 2024. Stay tuned to the official Hellfest website, http://hellfest.fr, for more info.

See the full, dizzying lineup for Hellfest 2024 below.

Hellfest 2024 lineup

