“Revoke their visas and deport them immediately”: Australian senator wants Tenacious D deported over Donald Trump joke

A senator in Australia has called for Tenacious D to be deported from the country.

The comedy rock band, led by actors/musicians Jack Black and Kyle Gass, made a joke about the recent assassination attempt against former US president Donald Trump at their show in Sydney on Sunday (July 14).

In front of the sold-out crowd at ICC Sydney Theatre, Gass was presented with a cake to celebrate his birthday.

When Black urged his bandmate to make a wish, the now-64-year-old said, “Don’t miss Trump next time,” in reference to the shooting that took place the previous day.

The former president’s ear was hit by a bullet during a rally near Butler, Pennsylvania. One attendee was killed by the shooter and two others were critically injured.

The shooter was himself killed by the Secret Service.

Trump was escorted to a nearby hospital and discharged hours later.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In response to Gass’s quip, Australian senator and leader of the United Australia Party Ralph Babet has demanded that tenacious D be deported as they continue to tour down under.

Babet wrote in a public statement: “I condemn in the strongest possible way the call to political violence by Tenacious D in Sydney on Sunday.

“To advocate and or wish for the assassination of a President is egregious, disgusting, filthy, evil, and not acceptable in any way, shape or form.”

He finished: “I call on the prime minister Anthony Albanese to join me in denouncing Tenacious D, Jack Black and band member Kyle Gass, and I call on the immigration minister Andrew Giles to revoke their visas and deport them immediately.

Read the full statement below.

Earlier today (July 16), it was announced that Tenacious D’s scheduled concert at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Australia tonight has been postponed.

No reason for the postponement was offered in the statement by Frontier Touring.

The band are next due to perform at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Thursday (July 18).

They’ll also play in Melbourne and Adelaide before heading to New Zealand and performing in Wellington and Auckland.

Tenacious D have a brief run of US shows scheduled for late October.

There is no place in Australia for those who wish for the assassination of others. pic.twitter.com/wuvgQxeeDSJuly 16, 2024