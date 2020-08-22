Australian prog rock trio SteelSwarm release debut album

Sydney-based prog rock trio SteelSwarm have released their debut album Aspects Of Dissonance.

"Aspects of Dissonance is a new direction for the band combining complicated music with beautiful meaning and soundscapes," says guitarist and vocalist Dane Simms. “We pushed our musical limits on 'Aspects of Dissonance'. I am very proud that we have created such complicated beauty as our debut album. Our goal is to make great music.”

The new album produced by Melbourne producer Tye Pennington, features the band's debut single Everything Lasts Forever which was originally released back in 2018. You can watch the video for Everything Lasts Forever in full below.

Alongside Simms is brother Jamie on bass and drummer and keyboard player Zac Stewart.

Get Aspects Of Dissonance.

(Image credit: Steel Swarm)

SteelSwarm: Aspects Of Dissonance

1. Begin Simulation

2. River Of Sky

3. Future Gods

4. Everything Lasts Forever

5. Life Obsolete

6. Phthalo

7. Wasted Signals

8. Twilight Harbour