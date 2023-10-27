Australia guitarist Plini announces new EP, Mirage, for December release

Australian prog guitar virtuso Plini has announced that he will release Mirage, a band new EP on December 1.

The five-track release features a guest appearance from Animals As Leaders guitarist Tosin Abasi.

"Writing for the EP began shortly after the release of Impulse Voices at the end of 2020, while Australia was still in lockdown," the guitarist says." The majority of the production was finished by the end of 2021, but once touring resumed, the project had to be put on the shelf for a little while, after deciding that it would be better to give it the attention it deserved than try to finish it in between flights and tours and other commitments. The wait was worth it (at least in my opinion) - couldn't be happier with how it turned out!"

You can watch the brand new video for new track Ember from Mirage below.

"Ember was chosen as the first single because it's probably the most "normal" of the songs (if this sounds surprising, you may want to brace yourself for the EP)," Plini adds. "And it was an absolute treat to spend a couple of days at Dovecote shooting the music video!"

Plini is currently on tour in North America.

Plini: Mirage

1. The Red Fox

2. Five Days of Rain

3. Still Life

4. Aqua Vista

5. Ember