Attraktors announce debut album

Attraktors, a Nottginham-based electronic prog trio made up of former members of Julian Cope's band, Six By Seven, Bivouac, The Selector and The Nectarine No. 9, whose sound is described as "a glorious noise amalgamating the best bits of krautrock, kosmische, spacerock, artrock and synthpop into an idealised whole", will release their debut album Attraktors through Vivod Records on July 3.

"Primarily the album has a distinctly English characteristic, like Kraftwerk raised on tea and cricket, where the spirit of classics like Eno, Numan, Tim Blake, Human League and Depeche Mode burns bright, but neighbours with German giants Harmonia, Neu and Klaus Schulze, who also loom in the grooves," say the band.

"Further sojourns into the new age / minimalism of Laraaji and Midori Takada, and even the cosmic disco of Patrick Cowley make for a successfully slick trans-continental and multi genre assemblage, that’s more exquisite corpse than Frankenstein’s monster."

(Image credit: Vivod Records)

Attraktors: Attraktors

1. Future Systems

2. Math Redux

3. Heavy Water

4. Maximum Minimum

5. She Of Stars

6. Mensonge Et La Chute

7. Theme From Unknown Program

8. Search Mode

9. A Nearfield Backgound

10. Interlude For Wounded Deer