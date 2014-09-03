Atreyu to reveal their rebirth

Atreyu have promised to reveal plans for their “rebirth” later this week.

The band ended their three-year hiatus by launching a mysterious video in June, which suggested they might be working on their first album since 2009’s Congregation Of The Damned.

They later confirmed their first live show since calling a halt in 2011. It takes place in Orange County, California, on September 11 – and it sold out in less than a minute. They follow that with an appearance at the Aftershock festival, also in California, in on September 14.

Now Brandon Saller says an announcement will be made on Friday. “This is the rebirth of Atreyu,” he reports, adding to fans: “You have stood by us for countless years. This is for you. Thank you.”

Alex Vakatzas agrees: “We are revitalised.”