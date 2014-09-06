Atreyu show love for veterans on comeback track

Metalcore outfit Atreyu have marked their comeback with a hard-hitting new track, available now for free download.

The Southern Californian band recently announced their return after a three-year hiatus and confirmed a number of live dates.

And fans can now download new track So Others May Live for free via Music Glue. It takes aim at the US government’s defence policies and the treatment of war veterans.

Singer Alex Varkatzas says: “So Others May Live is inspired by one of my best friends, who is ex-military. The things our troops go through to protect us are pretty unreal. Their treatment after leaves a lot to be desired, as well.

“The song honors them and condemns our government’s constant deployment of these brave souls. The people who fight and die for us often come from a certain socio-economic background — the working class.

“The people making these decisions to send our nation’s children to war come from positions of privilege and wealth – their kids aren’t the ones getting deployed and they aren’t risking their lives every day at work. Yet they order the working class to go ‘keep us safe’ at the drop of a hat, it feels like. It’s bullshit.”