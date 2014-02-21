At The Gates Post Full Documentary Online

Returning death metal icons At The Gates have uploaded their awesome 2006 Slaughter Of The Soul documentary in full.

The half-hour film follows the recording of the Swedes’ genre-defining 1995 album, which went on to become a huge influence on both death metal and countless bands to emerge from the late 90s and early 00s US metalcore scenes.

Watch it below:

At The Gates - Slaughter Of The Soul - Full Documentary

In particularly pant-wetting news, it was finally confirmed earlier this year that At The Gates will be making a brand new studio album, expected to see release near the end of this year.

A statement from the band reads as follows:

“So, here we are almost 24 years since the birth of At The Gates, and some 18+ years since our latest album _Slaughter Of The Soul,” _comment the band in a statement. “A lot of years have passed and we have embarked on some life-changing reunion tours and shows the last couple of years.

“So, why make a new album you might ask, and why now? Well, what we learned from the last couple of years hanging out and playing shows together, is that we enjoy what we do to the fullest extent. We love playing music together, and we love to hang out as friends. But, as a musician, we constantly write new music. It’s a huge part of our identities. We are fully aware that we have made some very drastic statements in interviews as well as the closing words on the DVD about the longevity of At The Gates, but things change, situations change and people change. When Anders sent the first song last summer, we had zero expectations of the outcome. We only knew one thing – That it sounded amazing! At the time we weren’t even sure there would be an album, but as things progressed, more songs came into existence, and we knew we were on to something great.

“We know you are all curious about the new material, and to make a simple explanation of where we are at musically, we would describe it as a perfect mix between early At The Gates & ‘Slaughter of the Soul’-era At The Gates, trying to maintain the legacy and the history. We chose Century Media as a worldwide partner for the upcoming album. We have all been friends for years with people at the label. Jonas & Anders have a history with The Haunted there (as well as Adrian with Paradise Lost).

So, we hope to bring you updates about the progress of the new album soon. The plan is to record the album in June/July with a tentative release in October / November of 2014 on Century Media Records.”