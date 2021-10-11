At last! Every Pink Floyd album explained by The Simpsons

Just when you thought the internet had exhausted all of humankind's creativity, a YouTuber by the name of revbleech has uploaded a video in which all the Pink Floyd albums are 'explained' by classic clips from The Simpsons.

From 1967's Piper At The Gates Of Dawn to 2014's The Endless River, revbleech has allied a clip from The Simpsons to every Pink Floyd album, seeking to capture the feeling of each album via the medium of Homer Simpson, Krusty The Clown, and other Springfield inhabitants.

From the stark madness of The Dark Side Of The Moon to the poignant solitude of Wish You Were Here, it's two minutes and 11 seconds of often startling footage. We're especially impressed by the clip for Animals, which features a flying pig and Mr Burns - owner of the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant - whose grasping, rapacious desire for wealth perfectly reflects the criticisms of capitalism present in Roger Waters' original album lyrics.

Pink Floyd's association with The Simpsons began with the Homerpalooza episode of May 1996, in which Homer Simpson accidentally shoots a Floyd-styled inflatable pig belonging to Peter Frampton into his own stomach.

Last month, Pink Floyd announced that they'll release a remixed and updated A Momentary Lapse Of Reason through PLG on October 29.

The new version of the band's 1987 album features the mixes that appeared on the band's 2019 box set The Later Years. The album will be available on Vinyl, CD, DVD, Blu-ray and digitally with Stereo and 5.1 mixes. It will also be released in Dolby Audio, UHD and 360 Reality Audio, a format the aims to replicate the soundscape of a live performance.