Assassin reveal new frontman

German outfit Assassin have revealed their new singer – and hailed him as the “slap in the face” the band desperately needed.

Former Lord Of Giant and Supersoma frontman Ingo ‘Crowzak’ Bajonczak is the official replacement for Robert Gonnella who left Assassin at the start of this year.

Guitarist Michael Hoffmann says the band were dealt a knockout blow when Gonnella left, but that Ingo’s energy has reinvigorated them ahead of the release of their upcoming album, the first since 2011’s Breaking The Silence.

Hoffman says: “We have been hanging around in our rehearsal room like being knocked out, when this guy suddenly showed up and started to sing like a slap in our face. The new frontman calls himself Ingo ‘Crowzak’ Bajonczak and some of you may know him from bands like Lord of Giant, Supersoma or New Damage.”

Hoffmann adds that Crowzak is also a talented guitarist whose skills will give the band a new dimension.

The band gives no expected release date for the new album, saying only that it is being worked on.