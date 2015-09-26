Asking Alexandria stream Undivided

Asking Alexandria have issued their latest track, Undivided, ahead of next month’s headlining UK tour.

It comes on the heels of a video for their single I Won’t Give In, as the band prepare to launch their first European tour with new frontman Denis Stoff.

He replaced Danny Worsnop, who departed in January, and is on board as the band work on the follow-up to 2013’s From Death To Destiny.

Asking Alexandria will co-headline the UK Vans Warped Tour show at London’s Alexandria Palace on October 18, with Black Veil Brides sharing top spot. The group will then headline a series of UK gigs alongside Memphis May Fire, August Burns Red and In Hearts Wake.

Guitarist Ben Bruce says: “It’s an incredible package. We are back and we truly are better than ever – this tour is going to be absolutely insane.”

Asking Alexandria feature in the latest edition of Metal Hammer, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.