Asking Alexandria release animated promo for the stirring single Vultures

Asking Alexandria have released an animated video for their track Vultures.

The band teamed up with Bento Box Entertainment for the black and white promo – and they’ve done so to mark the first anniversary of their self-titled studio album, which saw frontman Danny Worsnop return to the fold.

Asking Alexandria say: “We are extremely excited to release the Vultures video on the one year anniversary of our self-titled album.

“We have worked long and hard creating a video that represents the depth, pain and beauty of this particular song. We hope you enjoy it. Thank you for an incredible year.”

The video was directed by T.G. Hopkins, while guitarist Ben Bruce, along with Steven Contreras handled production duties.

Asking Alexandria will head out on tour early next year with Shinedown and Papa Roach.