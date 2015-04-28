ASIWYFA stream Heirs in full

And So I Watch You From Afar have streamed fourth album Heirs in full ahead of its release next week.

The follow-up to All Hail Bright Futures is released on May 4 via Sargent House – and it’s described as the Northern Irish band’s “most painstakingly created, most personal and most meaningful” work to date.

ASIWYFA say the 10 tracks on Heirs explore “the inheritance of ideas in that we’re all heirs to other peoples’ passion, which in turn inspire ourselves.”

They tour the UK starting in April:

Apr 28: Glasgow King Tut’s

Apr 29: Manchester Gorilla

Apr 30: Bristol Marble Factory

May 01: London Islington Assembly Hall