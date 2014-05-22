Asia add UK date

Asia have added a third UK show to their 2014 British schedule.

They’ll appear at London’s Shepherds Bush Empire on November 2, supporting the launch of latest album Gravitas.

The veteran outfit, who last year revealed young guitarist Sam Coulson as Steve Howe’s replacement, had previously announced concerts at the Malvern Theatre, Worcestershire, on June 11, and the Picturedrome, Holmfirth, on June 12.

Frontman John Wetton says: “It always was a great live band – but this time the dragon has awoken with fresh energy, direction and purpose.”

Keyboardist Geoff Downes adds: “Everyone involved rose above and beyond this challenge. There’s a renewed energy when we step on stage now – we can feel it, and I know the fans can feel it.”

Gravitas was released in March.

Asia: Valkyrie