As Lions have been confirmed for this year’s TeamRock-sponsored The Great Escape festival.

The event was set up to showcase emerging artists from all over the world and will take place across multiple venues in Brighton, UK, on May 19-21.

Joining Austin Dickinson and co are bands including Boy Jumps Ship, Shvpes, Black Foxxes, Yonaka and dozens of other artists.

Tickets for the three-day event are available directly from The Great Escape website.