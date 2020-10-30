Arthur Brown streams new single Zombie Yelp

Arthur Brown has streamed his brand new single, Zombie Yelp, which he's recorded with Vanilla Fudge keyboard player Mark Stein. The single, written by Brown and former Hawkwind bass player Alan Davey, who has also plays on and produced the single, is out in time for Halloween

“The Crazy World of Arthur Brown and Vanilla Fudge shared the stage back in the late ‘60s," explains Stein. "Arthur is still crazy after all these years and still killin’ it! Zombie Yelp is a wild tune with great grooves and lyrics. I had a blast playing organ on it. Just wait till you hear this track… lovin' it!"

“It was great fun writing this new song with Arthur, he’s always a hoot to work with and his lyrics on this are funny as feck," adds Davey of the creepy, campy slice of psych. "I’m proud to have mixed and produced it too. Take your Zombie Yelp this Halloween and see what happens!”

Brown previously released a lockdown version of The Animals House Of The Rising Sun.

Get Zombie Yelp.