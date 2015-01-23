Weiland already out of ‘megagroup’

Scott Weiland is already finished with Art Of Anarchy, the “megagroup” featuring Guns n’Roses guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal and Disturbed bassist John Moyer.

Their existence was announced earlier this week, along with confirmation of their self-titled debut album, due in the coming months.

But the singer – who was fired from Stone Temple Pilots in 2013 after being dismissed by Velvet Revolver in 2008 – says he’s already finished with the band.

Weiland reports: “I just saw some press about a side-project called Art Of Anarchy that I worked on last year. I wrote and put my vocals down for these guys, and had fun doing a couple of videos too. We had a lot of fun.

“When they find their frontman to hit the road and play some dates, check them out. In the meantime, if you want to check out where I’m at right now, check out my band Scott Weiland and the Wildabouts.”

Bumblefoot tells Rolling Stone: “Scott is currently the singer of the band. It’s in writing; no confusion. But we’re all on the same page abut getting another vocalist if Art Of Anarchy hits the road.

“But we don’t need to cross that bridge just yet – where it goes from here, and who with, is yet to be seen.

“I enjoyed working with Scott and I’m looking forward to the Wildabouts album release, the Bumblefoot album release and the Art Of Anarchy release. The more music the better. It’s what we do.”