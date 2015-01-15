Weiland offers Blaster pre-order incentives

Scott Weiland And The Wildabouts have launched a PledgeMusic campaign ahead of the launch of their upcoming album.

Blaster is due for release on March 31 via Softdrive Records. Now fans who pre-order the record direct from the new PledgeMusic page have the chance to get their hands on exclusive bonus items.

Weiland says: “I’ve thought about ways to make this a unique experience for you, the fans – making special items available like signed trinkets, hand-written lyric sheets, even a signed guitar or megaphone.

“There will also be free bonus material for those that order here: cool video bits from my studio, clips from our gigs and photos from touring adventures. I want to make this journey as inclusive and interesting as I can.”

He continues: “Now it’s time to take the curtain down and let you into our world. I am more proud of this record than any before and really looking forward to sharing it with you in this new and exciting way.”

Available items include signed orange vinyl pressings of Blaster, CDs, t-shirts and an autographed guitar.

The final tracklist for the 12-track album has still to be released, but Weiland has unveiled the cover art.