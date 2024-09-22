Journey frontman Arnel Pineda has invited fans to vote him out of the band after being criticised for his performance at this year's Rock In Rio event in Brazil.

Pineda, who has fronted Journey for 17 years, has spoken out after pro-shot footage of their show last week appeared online, accompanied by a description accusing him of 'severe vocal failures'. The video appears to show the singer struggling to reach the right notes on the classic Don't Stop Believing.

"I am very aware of this," said Pineda, sharing a link to the video, "No one more than me in this world feels so devastated about this. It's really amazing how one thousand right things you have done will be forgotten just cause of this... and of all the places, it's in Rock In Rio."

Pineda goes on to describe how the criticism has taken a toll, before going on to offer those who don't like him to do something about it.

"Mentally and emotionally, I've suffered already, and I'm still suffering," he says. "But I'll be ok. So here’s the deal here now. I am offering you a chance now (especially those who’ve hated me and never liked me from the very beginning) to simply text GO or STAY right here. And if GO reaches one million, I'm stepping out for good. Are you game, folks? Let’s start…"

Pineda, who joined Journey in 2007 after guitarist Neil Schon discovered him on YouTube, has received vocal support from several musicians, including Stryper frontman Michael Sweet, who says "You’re one of my favourite singers and people. STAY!"

Meanwhile, former Whitesnake guitarist Adrian Vandenberg says, "STAY Arnel! You’re a fantastic vocalist and just ignore the haters. You’ve got Steve Perry’s blessing so that’s what actually matters!"

TNT frontman Tony Harnell writes, "Every singer who tours has bad nights. You’ve been killing it for years and still sounds great. Don’t let that post get to you. It was a cheap shot for them to post that and incite negativity toward you. Keep on singing! I’d guess that the majority of fans are grateful that you’ve kept the fire going for Journey. I know I am!"

At the time of writing, the STAY votes outnumber the GO votes by an enormous, overwhelming margin.

Journey's next live show is at the Sub Arena, in Osaka, Japan, on October 19.