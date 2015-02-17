Lucassen’s nerves over live return

Arjen Lucassen admits he’s dealing with nerves ahead of his acoustic tour with The Gentle Storm collaborator Anneke van Giersbergen.

She persuaded him to return to the stage for a run of European shows that kicks off in Hungary tonight. He’ll also play at The Gentle Storm’s debut album launch event next month in the Netherlands – although he won’t take part in the rest of the tour.

Lucassen says: “It’s really happening. Anneke and I are leaving for the acoustic tour. Exciting! Quite nervous as well, though. It’s been a long time since this recluse played live.”

He adds: “So sorry if we don’t play near you, but I’m looking forward to seeing all of you who can come.”

The Gentle Storm’s album The Diary is launched on March 23 via InsideOut.

Apr 23: London Garage

Apr 24: Leicester Musician

Apr 25: Manchester Roadhouse