Are you ready for Crynyl? Fall Out Boy vinyl records made from their tears

Fall Out Boy have made their new album So Much (For) Stardust available on vinyl infused with the band's tears.

Only 50 copies of the Crynyl version of the album have been produced, and of course sold out instantly.

The people behind Crynyl say:"Every Crynyl release is filled with actual tears from the artist. We gather tear samples using sterile collection kits, dilute them into a sonically-optimized solution, then seal them into each record using proprietary Crynylseal technology."

The website blurb continues: "Music is more than just sound waves, It's passion, struggle, and emotion That's why we developed a new kind of record. One that contains the artist's actual tears. When you listen to a Crynyl release, you're not just listening to what the artist played, you're feeling what they felt."

Although nothing has been confirmed, the language used on Crynyl's website suggests that there will be other Crynyl releases from different artists.

Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz posted a video on Instagram earlier this year in which, it is now clear, he was teasing the Crynyl release.

The band will be giving some of the Crynyl versions of So Much (For) Stardust away to fans.

They say: "So Much (For) Stardust is available for pre-order now. Only 50 copies were made! It includes one double-sided, tear-filled, LP, packaged in a gatefold box with built-in tissue dispenser. PS, if you don’t get your hands on one, we will be giving a few away soon."

In a nod to perhaps the most emo thing any of us can imagine, the people at Crynyl round off their statement with: "May contain eyeliner traces."

Fall Out Boy hit the road to support the new album next month. The So Much For (Tour) Dust dates kick off in Chicago on June 21.