Architects showcase live prowess

Architects have released a live promo featuring their tracks Broken Cross and The Devil Is Near.

It was recorded on their European tour earlier this year which also saw them top the bill at last month’s Slam Dunk festival. Both tracks are taken from their sixth studio album Lost Forever//Lost Together which was released in 2014.

They headlined London’s Roundhouse in March – something frontman Sam Carter never expected to happen after experiencing live problems in the past.

He told Metal Hammer: “We just wanted to have another stab at touring. We headlined Koko on Hollow Crown and it felt like such an achievement.

“Then we couldn’t sell out the Kentish Town Forum on the Here And Now tour, so it was almost like being a kid again, having something taken away from you and having to win it back from scratch. It’s quite an exciting challenge to have!”

The band will play a handful of dates this summer, kicking off on June 11 at Switzerland’s Greenfield festival:

Jun 11: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Aug 17: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France

Aug 18: Bordeaux I.boat, France

Aug 20: Hasselt Festivalpark Kiewit, Belgium