Architects to headline Slam Dunk festival

Architects are the latest headliners to be confirmed for this year’s Slam Dunk Festival.

The final batch of bands to be announced for the event – which takes place over sites in Leeds, Hatfield and Wolverhampton from May 23 to 25 – also includes Finch, We Are The Ocean, Set If Off and Cartel.

Architects frontman Sam Carter says: “It’s going to be one to remember for us and the crowd.”

Completing the final batch of acts confirmed are Roam, As It Is, Moose Blood, Deez Nuts, Being As An Ocean, Dead Harts, Shvpes, Rob Lynch, This Wild Life, Aaron West & The Roaring Twenties, Wind In Sails, Only Rivals, Fort Hope, Seaway, Survay Says and Baby Godzilla.

Acts previously announced for the festival include You Me At Six, Taking Back Sunday and Lower Than Atlantis.

For details and tickets, visit the festival website.