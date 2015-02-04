You Me At Six to headline Slam Dunk 2015

You Me At Six have been announced as headliners for this year’s Slam Dunk festival.

Taking Back Sunday and Lower Than Atlantis will also appear at the May bank holiday weekend event, which is set take place in Leeds on May 23, Hatfield on May 24 and Wolverhampton on May 25.

You Me At Six frontman Josh Franceschi says: “We’re really excited to be headlining Slam Dunk Festival again. We had a lot of fun last time we played there, and can’t wait to close the festival each night. Leeds in particular will always have a special place in You Me’s hearts as our first-ever label and management company was based there. This year marks 10 years of the band, so it feels right to be part of the festival!”

Taking Back Sunday vocalist Adam Lazzara adds: “We’re excited to head back to Slam Dunk Festival again in 2015. Man, those folks really tell you how it is, so if you can get those shows and crowds up to a certain volume, you know you’re doing okay. To be able to get back over for it makes us really happy – we love it there. ”

Lower Than Atlantis frontman Mike Duce says: “We’re obviously really excited to play! Slam Dunk was one of the first festivals we ever got to play, so it’s nice to be asked back later on in our career. We went last year as punters and had such a laugh! Roll on the summer!”

Other bands added to the bill include: The Wonder Years, Neck Deep, Bayside, Knuckle Puck, Fireworks, Reel Big Fish, Millencolin, Goldfinger, Crossfaith, Gallows, H20, Comeback Kid and the recently reunited Bane.

The Northern leg of Slam Dunk 2015 is set to take place at Leeds Millennium Square, surrounding on-street stages, the O2 Academy and Leeds Beckett University on May 23. The Southern edition will be at The Forum, University Of Hertfordshire Hatfield Campus on May 24. The Midlands version is at Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall, Civic Hall and the city centre on May 25.

Festival promoter Ben Ray says: “Being the 10th Slam Dunk Festival I thought I’d make it a special one! I’ve wanted to make the move back to Millennium Square in Leeds for a while, so to do it this year is great. To have three former headliners to come back and play the same year is crazy. As I used to manage You Me At Six and released their first album on Slam Dunk Records, it makes it even more special.”

Tickets for Slam Dunk 2015 are available now for £39, or £44 with the infamous Slam Dunk after party entrance included. For ticket outlets and further venue information, please visit www.slamdunkmusic.com.