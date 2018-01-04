New Years Day cover Pantera, Linkin Park on new EP

New Years Day have announced that they’ll release a six-track EP later this month.

It’s titled Diary Of A Creep and will arrive on January 26 via Red Music/Century Media.

It’ll feature their brand new track Disgust Me, along with covers of Linkin Park’s Crawling, Pantera’s Fucking Hostile, No Doubt’s Don’t Speak, New Order’s Bizarre Love Triangle and Only Happy When It Rains by Garbage, which features a guest appearance from Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale.

Vocalist Ash Costello says: “I want to start by saying that it was incredibly difficult to narrow this down to the five songs I wanted to cover the most. Narrowing it down to 20 songs was hard! Let alone just five.

“It felt very important to me to not only pay tribute to the artists that shaped who I am today, but to share it with all of you.

“It’s easy to dismiss where an artist has come from if you have no clue who they worshiped when they were just kids in school, dreaming of being a real musician someday.”

The band are also working on what will be their fourth studio album – the follow-up to 2015’s Malevolence.

New Years Day will head out on tour with In This Moment across North America later this month. Find full details below.

Tour Dates

Friday, January 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, United States Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 7:00PM 93X WXNX Block Party Cape Coral, United States Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 7:00PM Hard Rock Live Orlando, United States Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 7:00PM Music Farm Columbia, United States Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 7:00PM The Orange Peel Asheville, United States Friday, February 2, 2018 at 7:00PM Express Live Columbus, United States Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 7:00PM Louisville Palace Louisville, United States Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 7:00PM Victory Theatre Evansville, United States Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 7:00PM The Fillmore Detroit, United States Friday, February 9, 2018 at 7:00PM House of Blues Cleveland, United States Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 7:00PM The Rapids Theatre Niagara Falls, United States Monday, February 12, 2018 at 7:00PM London Music Hall London, United Kingdom Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 7:00PM MTELUS Montreal, Canada Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 7:00PM Rebel Toronto, Canada Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Voodoo Lounde at Harrah's Casino North Kansas City, United States Sunday, February 18, 2018 at 7:00PM The Palace Saint Paul, United States Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PM Las Rageous Las Vegas, United States Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Carolina Rebellion Concord, United States Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Northern Invasion Somerset, United States Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PM Rock on the Range Columbus, United States Friday, May 25, 2018 at 7:00PM Rocklahoma Pryor, United States

