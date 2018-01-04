New Years Day cover Pantera, Linkin Park on new EP

New Years Day have announced that they’ll release a six-track EP later this month.
It’s titled Diary Of A Creep and will arrive on January 26 via Red Music/Century Media.
It’ll feature their brand new track Disgust Me, along with covers of Linkin Park’s Crawling, Pantera’s Fucking Hostile, No Doubt’s Don’t Speak, New Order’s Bizarre Love Triangle and Only Happy When It Rains by Garbage, which features a guest appearance from Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale.
Vocalist Ash Costello says: “I want to start by saying that it was incredibly difficult to narrow this down to the five songs I wanted to cover the most. Narrowing it down to 20 songs was hard! Let alone just five.
“It felt very important to me to not only pay tribute to the artists that shaped who I am today, but to share it with all of you.
“It’s easy to dismiss where an artist has come from if you have no clue who they worshiped when they were just kids in school, dreaming of being a real musician someday.”
The band are also working on what will be their fourth studio album – the follow-up to 2015’s Malevolence.
New Years Day will head out on tour with In This Moment across North America later this month. Find full details below.
Tour Dates
|Friday, January 26, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Revolution Live
|Fort Lauderdale, United States
|Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|93X WXNX Block Party
|Cape Coral, United States
|Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Hard Rock Live
|Orlando, United States
|Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Music Farm
|Columbia, United States
|Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Orange Peel
|Asheville, United States
|Friday, February 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Express Live
|Columbus, United States
|Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Louisville Palace
|Louisville, United States
|Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Victory Theatre
|Evansville, United States
|Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Fillmore
|Detroit, United States
|Friday, February 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House of Blues
|Cleveland, United States
|Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Rapids Theatre
|Niagara Falls, United States
|Monday, February 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|London Music Hall
|London, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|MTELUS
|Montreal, Canada
|Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rebel
|Toronto, Canada
|Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Voodoo Lounde at Harrah's Casino
|North Kansas City, United States
|Sunday, February 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Palace
|Saint Paul, United States
|Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Las Rageous
|Las Vegas, United States
|Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Carolina Rebellion
|Concord, United States
|Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Northern Invasion
|Somerset, United States
|Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rock on the Range
|Columbus, United States
|Friday, May 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rocklahoma
|Pryor, United States