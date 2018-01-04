New Years Day cover Pantera, Linkin Park on new EP

Trending

New Years Day will release the 6-track EP Diary Of A Creep later this month - featuring 5 covers and a new track

New Years Day have announced that they’ll release a six-track EP later this month.

It’s titled Diary Of A Creep and will arrive on January 26 via Red Music/Century Media.

It’ll feature their brand new track Disgust Me, along with covers of Linkin Park’s Crawling, Pantera’s Fucking Hostile, No Doubt’s Don’t Speak, New Order’s Bizarre Love Triangle and Only Happy When It Rains by Garbage, which features a guest appearance from Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale.

Vocalist Ash Costello says: “I want to start by saying that it was incredibly difficult to narrow this down to the five songs I wanted to cover the most. Narrowing it down to 20 songs was hard! Let alone just five.

“It felt very important to me to not only pay tribute to the artists that shaped who I am today, but to share it with all of you.

“It’s easy to dismiss where an artist has come from if you have no clue who they worshiped when they were just kids in school, dreaming of being a real musician someday.”

The band are also working on what will be their fourth studio album – the follow-up to 2015’s Malevolence.

New Years Day will head out on tour with In This Moment across North America later this month. Find full details below.

Tour Dates

Friday, January 26, 2018 at 7:00PMRevolution LiveFort Lauderdale, United States
Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 7:00PM93X WXNX Block PartyCape Coral, United States
Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 7:00PMHard Rock LiveOrlando, United States
Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 7:00PMMusic FarmColumbia, United States
Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Orange PeelAsheville, United States
Friday, February 2, 2018 at 7:00PMExpress LiveColumbus, United States
Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 7:00PMLouisville PalaceLouisville, United States
Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 7:00PMVictory TheatreEvansville, United States
Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 7:00PMThe FillmoreDetroit, United States
Friday, February 9, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse of BluesCleveland, United States
Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Rapids TheatreNiagara Falls, United States
Monday, February 12, 2018 at 7:00PMLondon Music HallLondon, United Kingdom
Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 7:00PMMTELUSMontreal, Canada
Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 7:00PMRebelToronto, Canada
Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 7:00PMVoodoo Lounde at Harrah's CasinoNorth Kansas City, United States
Sunday, February 18, 2018 at 7:00PMThe PalaceSaint Paul, United States
Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PMLas RageousLas Vegas, United States
Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PMCarolina RebellionConcord, United States
Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PMNorthern InvasionSomerset, United States
Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PMRock on the RangeColumbus, United States
Friday, May 25, 2018 at 7:00PMRocklahomaPryor, United States

