Architects stream Downfall, announce UK tour

Architect have streamed their track Downfall from seventh album All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us – and they’ve also announced a winter tour of the UK.

The follow-up to 2014’s Lost Forever Lost Together is released on May 27 via Epitaph Records, and the band have a run of shows in Europe and North America over the coming months, including an appearance at the Download festival.

Frontman Sam Carter recently said of their latest material: “It’s evidence of a band putting their ego to one side. It’s like saying, ‘We’re not important – this is important.’

“I’m not saying we’re going to change the world, but we’re trying to take our art and move it on to the next level.”

Tickets for the November dates are on sale now.

Architects UK winter tour 2016

Nov 11: Birmingham O2 Institute

Nov 12: Manchester, Academy

Nov 13: Glasgow O2 ABC

Nov 15: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 17: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 18: London O2 Academy Brixton

Architects All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us tracklist

Nihilist DeathWish Phantom fear Downfall Gone With The Wind The Empty Hourglass A Match Made In Heaven Gravity All Love Is Lost From The Wilderness Memento Mori

May 27: Brighton Concorde 2

May 28: Brighton Concorde 2

Jun 03: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 04: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 07: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Jun 08: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Jun 09: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 11: Download Festival, UK

Jun 13: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Jun 14: Budapest Park, Hungary

Jun 15: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Jun 18: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Jul 08: Montreal Club Soda, QC

Jul 09: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Jul 10: London London Music Hall, ON

Jul 11: Detroit Shelter, MI

Jul 13: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL

Jul 14: Minneapolis Cabooze, MN

Jul 15: Lawrence Granada, KS

Jul 16: Denver Summit, CO

Jul 18: Seattle Studio Seven, WA

Jul 20: Sacramento Boardwalk, CA

Jul 21: San Francisco Slims, CA

Jul 22: Pomona Glasshouse, CA

Jul 23: Tucson Club XS, AZ

Jul 25: Dallas Monkey Bar N Grill, TX

Jul 26: San Antonio Korova, TX

Jul 27: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Jul 29: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Jul 30: Greensboro Arizona Petes, NC

Jul 31: Baltimore Ottobar, MD

Aug 01: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA

Aug 02: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Aug 04: Worcester Palladium, MA

Aug 05: New York Gramercy, NY

Why are Architects so pissed off?