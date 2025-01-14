Listen to thunderous new Architects single Blackhole

Architects have released a particularly aggro taste of upcoming album The Sky, The Earth & All Between.

Beefy new single Black Hole dropped today (January 14) with an apocalyptic music video. It precedes the album’s release on February 28 via Epitaph.

Singer Sam Carter comments: “So excited to have Blackhole out. It’s one of my favourite songs from the album.”

He adds regarding the clip, which was shot somewhere in California: “The video is equally as intense as the song. We filmed the video at such a wild location and we really are at the top of those buildings that you see. This is Architects at our most ferocious.”

Blackhole is the fourth single to come from The Sky…, following Curse, Seeing Red and Whiplash. The album will feature collaborations with alt-metal duo House Of Protection on Brain Dead and Los Angeles singer-songwriter Amira Elfeky on Judgement Day.

During an interview with NME in November, Carter revealed that he tapped into his anger for his new lyrics.

“I think Architects at their best is me being really pissed off,” he said. “That’s something we’ve really locked in, our unique thing [is that] nobody sounds quite as pissed off as I do when I’m yelling. That’s been apparent since I was a kid – I’ve always been yelling, I have a potty mouth.”

Drummer Dan Searle added that the main goal with The Sky… was to make songs that fit the live arena.

“We wanted the album to translate better live,” he explained. “There was a period of refocusing our attention on our strengths.

“The great thing about the last two albums [2021’s For Those That Wish To Exist and 2022’s The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit] is that we carved out a new space, we pushed the parameters of what the band could be. This album was about taking the best qualities of the last couple of records and what we did 10 years ago, trying to mix them together in a brand new way that didn’t sound like anything that’s come before.”

The Sky…’s release will be followed by a tour across mainland Europe in March. The band will play live on the continent again in the summer, when they support Linkin Park on the German dates of their From Zero world tour. See all upcoming live dates via the Architects website.